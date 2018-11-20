Dylan Scott Unveils New Single, "Nothing To Do Town"

Dylan Scott has released a brand new single titled "Nothing To Do Town." As the country star readies for his headlining tour of the same name in 2019, his latest party anthem will be a perfect fit for the set list.

Related: Dylan Scott Covers Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Khalid's "Eastside"

Scott's new country tune brings us a feel-good jam while unveiling nostalgic memories of a small town. The 28-year-old's "Nothing To Do Town" was co-written by John Taylor and Matt Alderman.

"I'm really excited about the release of my new single 'Nothing To Do Town'," shared Scott. "Growing up in a very small town in Northeast Louisiana we had to create our own entertainment since we didn't have malls or movie theaters. That is what this song is all about and I wouldn't trade the way I grew up for anything. I know there are going to be a lot of people who hear the song and feel the same way I do."

Along with the release of the new single, fans can watch the animated lyric video above. Scott's "Nothing To Do Town" is the follow-up to his Top 5 radio hit, "Hooked."

Dylan Scott's 2019 Nothing To Do Town Tour kicks off in January with special guest Seth Ennis.