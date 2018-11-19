EXCLUSIVE: Kane Brown Reveals Why His Sophomore Album Is a Country 'Experiment'
The country singer's sophomore album debuts at No. 1!
Kane Brown released quite the Experiment for the country genre on November 9. The singer-songwriter's twelve track collection is the first country male sophomore album to debut at No. 1 since 1994.
With the 24-year-old being a co-write on eleven of the new songs, he covers everything from his love life to real-life situations that are not always necessarily addressed. Each track featured on Brown's Experiment "stands out in their own unique way."
"We were really just experimenting with a bunch of different instruments," Brown said.
Brown revealed in our exclusive interview that he brought 90s country into today's world which fans will hear immediately. Experiment features his most recent hits including "Lose It," "Homesick," and "Good As You."
Kane Brown will hit the road in 2019 for his 'Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates.
-------------------- Thank you fans , country radio, and my whole team that was apart of this -- pic.twitter.com/eM3x0eqpfM— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) November 19, 2018