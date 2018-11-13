EXCLUSIVE: Luke Bryan's Most Memorable CMA Awards Moment May Surprise You

Luke Bryan will attend the 2018 CMA Awards Wednesday night as an Entertainer of the Year nominee and performer. We caught up with the "What Makes You Country" singer on his tour bus and had him share his most memorable CMA moment to date.

Bryan takes us back to the first time he had ever performed during Country Music's Biggest Night. The 42-year-old had thought the return of a stomach bug was upon him while stepping out of the limo in Music City years ago.

It was not only Bryan's first CMA performance, it was also the first time he had experienced a panic attack. Thanks to his friends Crown Royal and Jack Daniels, the American Idol judge was able to make it through just fine.

We'll be rolling out the Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of the ceremony. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.