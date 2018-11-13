EXCLUSIVE: Martina McBride Got Stuck on Her Tour Bus During CMA Awards

The CMA Awards are filled with some of the most memorable moments to date for the genre of country music. We now are hearing that sometimes it's not as glamorous as it seems on television.

Related: Country Stars Name Blake Shelton ‘Outlaw of the Year’

Martina McBride opened up to us on the time she got locked on her tour bus and "literally crawled out the window." Luckily, the singer-songwriter was able to get out safely in her evening gown but it was a challenge.

For Cole Swindell, his standout CMA memory took place in 2016 when he was asked to present during Country Music's Biggest Night with two Olympic gymnasts. Lets just say he got pulled away from what could have been a Nashville disaster.

"I'm staying clear and hopefully we'll get to perform someday soon," Swindell said.

Runaway June also shared with us their beyond special CMA moment which was when they had the opportunity to perform with Carrie Underwood. It has all come full circle for the country trio because they are set to open for the superstar next year on her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360.'

We'll be rolling out the Red Carpet Countdown all week long ahead of the ceremony. The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.