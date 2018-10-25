EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Evans Pairs 'Things That We Drink To' With Album Tracks

Morgan Evans is celebrating the release of his debut album by pairing Things That We Drink To with his new 11-track collection. The Australian country singer is raising a glass to all of the great moments he's experienced over the last two years all while playing a game with us.

Evans moved to Nashville and married an "American" (Kelsea Ballerini) and some would say he was feeling “Young Again.” She is one of the leading ladies of the genre today and is featured on his only collaboration of the album, “Dance with Me.”

Related: Morgan Evans Shares Glimpse Into Vacation With "Day Drunk" Video

Can you guess which alcoholic beverages Evans paired his infectious and relatable songs to? Well, let’s just say you’re about to get “Day Drunk” while watching our exclusive interview above and hear the words tequila, whiskey, and wine, a lot.

Morgan Evans is currently out on the road as a supporting act on Chris Young’s 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour and will join Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet Tour in 2019.