Garth Brooks to Release 'Anthology Part III, Live'

The country superstar to drop five-disk set November 20th!

October 3, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Garth Brooks has announced that he will release Anthology Part III, LIVE on November 20. The country legend's new five-disk set follows Part 1: The First Five Years which was unveiled in November of 2017.

According to The Tennessean, it includes his new TRIPLE LIVE album and "covers his career as a live performer --- from his dive bar days in Oklahoma to his recent record-breaking comeback tour."

Billboard has reported that the book was written by Brooks along with Warren Zanes. In addition, it will feature "10 augmented- reality experiences available through the Garth Live app to book purchasers."

Brooks will make history later this month while he performs at the first-ever concert to take place at Notre Dame stadium. The "All Day Long" singer sold over 85,000 tickets for the October 20 show in less than three hours. 

