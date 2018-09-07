Jason Aldean Delivers New Single, "Girl Like You"

Jason Aldean delivered a brand new single to radio earlier this week. The country superstar's latest release, "Girl Like You," is featured on his eighth studio album, Rearview Town.

Aldean's "Girl Like You" follows "You Make It Easy" and his 21st career No. 1 single, "Drowns The Whiskey," featuring Miranda Lambert. While the track showcases the 41-year-old's powerful vocals, it was co-written by Jaron Boyer, Josh Mirenda, and Michael Tyler.

“Our fans have always been along for the ride when we mess around with different sounds,” said Aldean. “I’ve always loved big guitars and a good groove, but we’ve never really done it like this before. So, it’s cool that we can do that coming off something like ‘Easy’ and ‘Whiskey.’”

Jason Aldean is currently out on the road for his 2018 High Noon Neon Tour.

Listen to Jason Aldean's "Girl Like You" below.