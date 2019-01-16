Jason Aldean, Lindsay Ell, and More Participate in the #10YearChallenge

Are you participating in the #10YearChallenge? Well, some of your favorite country stars including Jason Aldean, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Cassadee Pope, and more are all taking part in the new social media trend for the New Year.

The side-by-side images from 2009 to 2019 have also been presented on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using #GlowUp and #HowHardDidAgingHitYou as well. For some, we would have never recognized their famous faces out on the street 10 years ago.

We can all agree that the esteemed country acts have aged very well and we'd love them with just about any look. Of course there are some that just simply shared a throwback photo to join in on the fun and we thank them for it all.

Check out the country version of the #10YearChallenge below.