John Rich Shares Voicemail From President George H. W. Bush

John Rich of country duo Big & Rich appeared on the TODAY Show this morning (December 6) to honor George H. W. Bush. Our late President passed away on November 30 and will be laid to rest later today.

Rich had written a song called "The Good Lord and The Man" that was released in 2009. The song was in tribute to his grandfather who was a World War II veteran.

The singer-songwriter is now sharing the story of singing that very song over the phone for George H. W. Bush himself on his 85th birthday. Rich was able to hear the voicemail for the very first time live on television while explaining he had played phone tag with the President.

. @johnrich wrote a song that got the attention of former President George H.W. Bush and shares the touching voicemail the President left for him. pic.twitter.com/h8RSrCySKR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2018

