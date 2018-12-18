Kane Brown Announces New Single, "Good As You"

Kane Brown has announced his next single to country radio and it's as "Good As You." The singer-songwriter's latest release is featured on his 2018 Experiment album.

Related: Kane Brown Honors U.S. Military With ‘Homesick’ Video

Brown's "Good As You" is the second single to be unveiled from his sophomore project and follows his No. 1 smash hit, "Lose It." The track was co-written by Brown alongside Brock Berryhill, Shy Carter, Taylor Phillips, and Will Weatherly.

Brown married longtime girlfriend Katelyn Jae on October 13 in front of 200 guests including family, friends, and band members. The 24-year-old then went on to turn his nuptials into a music video for what is now his brand new single.

NEW SINGLE #GOODASYOU!!!!!! LISTEN FOR IT AT COUNTRY RADIO!!! -- pic.twitter.com/E4EJM1xqGr — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) December 17, 2018

In our exclusive interview below, the country star brings a 90s vibe into today's world which fans will hear instantly. Brown covers everything on Experiment from his love life to real-life situations that are not always necessarily addressed.

Kane Brown will hit the road in 2019 for his 'Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates.