Kane Brown Teases Collaboration With Khalid

Kane Brown is ready to release the first new music of 2019 and you're going to want to listen to it on "Saturday Nights." The country singer has teamed up with R&B artist Khalid to bring us our next favorite collaboration.

Brown first teased the unreleased song earlier this month by sharing a short performance clip to social media. The track follows his newly released sophomore album, Experiment, and latest single, "Good As You."

This isn't the first time Brown has worked with artists outside of the country genre. Just last year, the 24-year-old was featured on pop superstar Camila Cabello's remix of her No. 1 hit, "Never Be The Same."

Excited for this to come out January 11th with my dude @thegreatkhalid thanks for letting me be part of this ---- pic.twitter.com/JKNiAQ2nqC — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) January 9, 2019

Kane Brown will hit the road later this month for his headlining 2019 'Live Forever Tour' with special guests Granger Smith, RaeLynn, Danielle Bradbery, and Jimmie Allen on select dates.