Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Celebrate 'Day of the Girl' With "Female"

Keith Urban has shared a new performance of "Female" with his wife Nicole Kidman by his side. The couple sat down at the piano earlier today (October 11) in celebration of International Day of the Girl to perform "Female."

The empowering track released in November of 2017 was the first single off of the country superstar's Graffiti U album. Urban shared the clip via Twitter which was filmed by his two daughters, Faith and Sunday.

In honor of International #DayoftheGirl - filmed by Sunday and Faith! - KU pic.twitter.com/KnJeExXkP2 — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 11, 2018

"Day of the Girl-US is an 100% youth-led movement fighting for gender justice and youth rights," DayoftheGirl.org states.

Urban's "Female" was co-written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon, and Ross Copperman and serves as one of the most influential songs of the genre. The 50-year-old is currently out on the road for his Graffiti U World Tour and is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards.