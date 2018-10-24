Lady Antebellum Announce 'Our Kind of Vegas' Residency

Lady Antebellum has announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency, Our Kind of Vegas. The 15-date engagement will take place at Palms Casino Resort's Pearl Concert Theater and will make Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott the first country act to headline this venue.

The Grammy Award-winning trio will go from Music City to Sin City during the months of February, May, and August of 2019. Lady Antebellum will perform a combination of songs from their previous seven studio albums to date.

“Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band,” said Scott. “I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards. So, we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before."

Tickets for Lady Antebellum's #OurKindOfVegas residency go on sale Friday, November 2.