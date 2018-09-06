Lee Brice Puts the "Rumor" to Rest With New Music Video

Lee Brice is making the "Rumor" of his latest single a reality with a brand new music video. The romantic visual for the country singer's track stars his wife Sara and was filmed in Nashville.

The 39-year-old's "Rumor" is featured on his 2017 self-titled album. Brice revealed to People that when he recorded the song, he "wanted it to be gritty and honest" with the intention to "keep the track emotional, raw and soulful."

Brice is the producer of what is to be one of the most personal tracks of his career. While watching the video below, fans get a glimpse into his real-life date night while they stir up their little town.

Watch Lee Brice's "Rumor" music video below.