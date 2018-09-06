Lee Brice Puts the "Rumor" to Rest With New Music Video

The country star makes his latest single a reality!

September 6, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

© Admedia, Inc

Lee Brice is making the "Rumor" of his latest single a reality with a brand new music video. The romantic visual for the country singer's track stars his wife Sara and was filmed in Nashville.

Related: Lee Brice & Jerrod Niemann Share a Bro Moment Backstage

The 39-year-old's "Rumor" is featured on his 2017 self-titled album. Brice revealed to People that when he recorded the song, he "wanted it to be gritty and honest" with the intention to "keep the track emotional, raw and soulful."

Brice is the producer of what is to be one of the most personal tracks of his career. While watching the video below, fans get a glimpse into his real-life date night while they stir up their little town.

Watch Lee Brice's "Rumor" music video below.

Tags: 
Lee Brice
Rumor
Country Music

Recent Podcast Audio

All That #Throwdown18 After Glow & Backstage Stories with Kane Brown DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday September 10th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday September 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday September 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday September 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Eating Bugs at WA State Fair & How Wingo Helped DeeLee Break Her Bachelor Obsession DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
View More Episodes