Lee Brice Wants Fans to Submit Their Best "Rumor"

The country singer's latest single is 'bout me & you..

January 9, 2019
Lauren Hoffman

Do you want to help spread a "Rumor" about Lee Brice? The country star is ready to have some fun in support of his latest single and he's asking his fans for some assistance. 

You now have the opportunity to submit your "Rumor" to Brice himself. Once the singer-songwriter has the chance to review them, he will share his favorite submissions to social media while even making someone's "Rumor" actually come true. 

Some of Brice's great friends including Charles Esten, Ashton Kutcher, Peyton Manning, Jake Owen, among others have joined in on the fun as well. Get creative because even when the song is over, they'll still be a rumor going 'round. 

Watch below and submit your "Rumor" to Lee Brice by clicking here

