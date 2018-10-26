Luke Bryan Announces "What Makes You Country" as Next Single

Luke Bryan is shining the light on "What Makes You Country" for his next single. The track is featured on the country superstar's sixth studio album of the same name.

Related: Watch The Latest "Mean Tweets: Music Edition" On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Bryan's "What Makes You Country" is now making its way up the charts as the project's fourth single. It follows "Light It Up," "Most People Are Good," and "What Makes You Country."

"Excited to announce #WhatMakesYouCountry as my new single. It's one of my favorite tracks on the album," Bryan shared to Twitter.

The 42-year-old is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the upcoming CMA Awards. Bryan will also wrap up his 2018 What Makes You Country Tour tonight in Detroit.

Watch Luke Bryan's "What Makes You Country" lyric video below.