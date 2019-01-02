Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Track, "Every Little Bit Helps"

Luke Combs and his fiancé Nicole Hocking made the ultimate New Year's Eve bet. The country star won by reaching one million followers on Instagram and is now celebrating with his fans.

It sure is a Happy New Year for his Bootleggers because Combs has shared the performance below of an unreleased song. The 28-year-old co-wrote "Every Little Bit Helps" alongside James McNair and Chase McGill right before the holidays.

The track follows the release of his GOLD-certified debut album, This One's For You, and the deluxe version, This One's For You Too. Combs will attend the upcoming 61st GRAMMY Awards as a Best New Artist nominee.

Luke Combs will hit the road for his 2019 headlining 'Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour' at the end of the month with special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers on select dates.