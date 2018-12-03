Mitchell Tenpenny Shares "Drunk Me" Acoustic

Mitchell Tenpenny has shared the official acoustic version of his Top 5 radio single, "Drunk Me." The track was originally released on a self-titled EP and will be featured on his upcoming debut album, Telling All My Secrets.

Related: Mitchell Tenpenny Shares "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" Cover

The country singer's new stripped-down recording continues to showcase his rich sound while proving he's one of the biggest breakout stars to come in 2018. Tenpenny co-wrote "Drunk Me" alongside Jordan M. Schmidt and Justin Wilson.

While he admits he wanted to put a different twist on the song, the heartbreak tune is a personal one for Tenpenny. Fans can click here to watch the official music video for the track as well.

Tenpenny opened up in our exclusive interview above to describe "Drunk Me," how it feels to release new music, and more. The 29-year-old will embark on his 'Telling All My Secrets Album Release Tour' later this month in support of Telling All My Secrets which drops December 14.