Morgan Wallen Delivers "Chasin' You" Music Video

Morgan Wallen has released a brand new visual for "Chasin' You." The country singer's latest is featured on his 2018 debut album, If I Know Me.

Wallen's black and white music video was directed by Justin Clough and was shot in Nashville. The fan-favorite and emotional track follows his Top 40 single, "Whiskey Glasses."

"Wanted to celebrate the If I Know Me Tour kicking off by giving y'all a visual for one of my personal fav songs of mine. Hope y'all enjoy it "Chasin' You," Wallen shared to Twitter.

Watch below as we talk Tennessee with the singer-songwriter and discuss the inspiration behind his new tunes. Morgan Wallen is currently out on the road for his 2019 'If I Know Me Tour' with special guests Lainey Wilson and Lacey Cavalier.