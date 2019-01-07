Morgan Wallen Delivers "Chasin' You" Music Video

Watch the country singer's black & white dream clip below!

January 7, 2019
Lauren Hoffman

Morgan Wallen has released a brand new visual for "Chasin' You." The country singer's latest is featured on his 2018 debut album, If I Know Me

Related: Watch Morgan Wallen’s ‘Whiskey Glasses’ Music Video

Wallen's black and white music video was directed by Justin Clough and was shot in Nashville. The fan-favorite and emotional track follows his Top 40 single, "Whiskey Glasses." 

"Wanted to celebrate the If I Know Me Tour kicking off by giving y'all a visual for one of my personal fav songs of mine. Hope y'all enjoy it "Chasin' You," Wallen shared to Twitter

Watch below as we talk Tennessee with the singer-songwriter and discuss the inspiration behind his new tunes. Morgan Wallen is currently out on the road for his 2019 'If I Know Me Tour' with special guests Lainey Wilson and Lacey Cavalier

Tags: 
Morgan Wallen
country
If I Know Me

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday January 8th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday January 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 21st, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 21st, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday December 20th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday December 19th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes