Old Dominion "Make It Sweet" for 'The Ellen Show' Performance

Old Dominion appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (October 16) to perform their new single, "Make It Sweet." The country group's latest track is the first to be released from their forthcoming third studio album.

While Old Dominion continue to "Make It Sweet" for their fans, the lyrics will have you singing along in no time. The feel-good tune follows the release of their 2017 album, Happy Endings, which debuted at No. 1.

"The plan was to write a song and record it on that same day. What happened was something we could never have planned. The words fell out and the next thing we knew, we had recorded "Make It Sweet." It's raw and natural and 100% us," Old Dominion shared to Twitter.

Watch Old Dominion perform "Make It Sweet" below.