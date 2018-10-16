Pistol Annies “Stop Drop and Roll One” with New Track

The Pistol Annies have released a new track titled “Stop Drop and Roll One.” It is the fourth song to be unveiled from the country trio’s forthcoming album, Interstate Gospel.

Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presely of the Pistol Annies will deliver a 14-track collection on November 2. Their latest release follows the title track, “Interstate Gospel,” “Best Years of My Life,” and “Got My Name Changed Back.”

“The best way to describe this record is that it sounds like 3 women came unleashed and told a bunch of truth. We didn’t hold back and we’re proud of it,” Pistol Annies shared to Twitter.

According to a press statement, the ladies co-wrote “Stop Drop and Roll One” all together after a “fruitful night of songwriting” out on the farm. You will receive all of the new Pistol Annies tunes when you pre-order Interstate Gospel today.

Listen to Pistol Annies’ “Stop Drop and Roll One” below.