Sturgill Simpson Opens up on Start to Country Music Career

Sturgill Simpson has come a long way since the early days of his music career. The singer-songwriter appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday night (September 17) to discuss his first gig in New York and more.

Five years ago, Simpson kick started his journey to become a country singer. While realizing that it wasn't the right backdrop for him, he credits his wife for the push to pursue it after working as a manager for Union Pacific Railroad for quite some time.

The 40-year-old has released three albums including High Top Mountain, Metamodern Sounds in Country Music, and A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Simpson took home the GRAMMY award for Best Americana Album in 2015 and Best Country Album in 2017.

Now that he's achieved success in that sector of entertainment field, Simpson recently debuted his acting skills on the CBS All Access show, One Dollar. The rising star plays the role of a laid-off steelworker which he jokingly refers to as his mid-life crisis.

Simpson revealed to Seth Meyers that he's been working on a new record for well over a year and that he's "well burnt out on it already." He is currently out on the road with Willie Nelson for the 2018 Outlaw Music Festival.