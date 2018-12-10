Toby Keith Shares Powerful New Track, "Don't Let The Old Man In"

Toby Keith was inspired to write what is now the main song featured in The Mule after playing golf one afternoon with Clint Eastwood. The country star had one question for the legendary filmmaker and that was what keeps him going?

This conversation led to Keith's powerful new track and Eastwood's response of "Don't Let The Old Man In." The Mule is based on the true story of the oldest man in history to work as a cocaine courier.

Bradley Cooper (DEA Agent Colin Bates) stars alongside Eastwood in the film which hits theaters on Friday (December 14). While listening to "Don't Let The Old Man In," you'll hear Keith's signature sound while capturing the main theme of the movie, "you’re never too old to learn."

Watch the cast break down The Mule and much more in our exclusive interview below.