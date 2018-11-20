Watch Dan + Shay Perform "Speechless" During 'DWTS' Finale

Dan + Shay appeared on Dancing with the Stars November 19 and left the audience "Speechless." The country duo performed their current single live in the ballroom during the show's finale Monday night.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney's latest track is featured on their 2018 self-titled album and is the follow-up to their No. 1 smash hit, "Tequila." Together they performed their country tune while professional dancers Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev delivered a breathtaking routine.

Dan + Shay's performance took place before the two-hour season 27 finale came to a close. Burgess took home the Mirrorball trophy with her partner Bobby Bones at the end of the night.

Dan + Shay's 2019 headlining tour kicks off in February with special guests Morgan Evans and Chris Lane on select dates.