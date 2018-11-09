Watch Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More" Music Video

The country star takes her single to the boxing ring!

November 9, 2018
Kelsea Ballerini has released the music video for her latest single, "Miss Me More." The country singer has brought the fan-favorite track to life while taking her comeback to the boxing ring. 

The 25-year-old's "Miss Me More" was penned by David Hodges and Brett McLaughlin. Ballerini gets her own beat back literally in the visual below and all while delivering a very important message to her fans.

"The Miss Me More music video is OUT. I'm really, really proud of this one and I hope it makes you remember that YOU are always worth fighting for. Thank you @shanedrake for bringing my vision to life," Ballerini shared to Instagram

Watch Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More" music video below.

