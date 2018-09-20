Watch Lady Antebellum Perform "Hurt" on 'Late Night Seth'

Lady Antebellum hit the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night (September 19). The country trio performed their track, "Hurt," which is featured on their seventh studio album, Heart Break.

It was the first time Lady Antebellum performed "Hurt" live on television. Together they delivered an emotional performance while showcasing their chilling harmonies.

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, and Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum recently joined Big Machine Label Group. They are also nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the upcoming 2018 CMA Awards.

Lady Antebellum is currently out on the road for their 2018 Summer Plays On Tour with special guests Darius Rucker and Russell Dickerson.

Watch Lady Antebellum perform "Hurt" below.