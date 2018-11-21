Watch Shania Twain, Travis Tritt, and Jake Owen Play '2 Truths + A Lie'

The 'Real Country' judges come together live from Nashville!

November 21, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Shania Twain, Travis Tritt, and Jake Owen may now all be about Real Country, however, can they handle the truth of it all? The singing competition premiered live from Nashville November 13 and we want to learn more about the stars who will be bringing us a new act to the genre very soon.

Does Owen have twin brother? Is there a town named after Tritt's family? When Twain eats apples does she add salt? These are just some of the questions we will have the answers to after watching the fun clip above.

Real Country was filmed over the summer and will consist of an eight-part series. We will watch the three esteemed country acts hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases throughout the coming weeks.

Who's your favorite contestant on #RealCountryTV? Real Country airs on Tuesdays at 10/9c on the USA Network and fans can now watch episode one and two below. 

