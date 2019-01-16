Watch Tenille Townes Cover Dierks Bentley's "Riser"

Together they will hit the road for the 2019 'Burning Man Tour'

January 16, 2019
Lauren Hoffman

Larry McCormack / USA TODAY

Tenille Townes is gearing up to be a supporting act on Dierks Bentley's 2019 'Burning Man Tour.' To celebrate, the singer-songwriter has shared a cover of the country crooner's "Riser." 

Related: Dierks Bentley’s ‘Burning Man’ Tour Visits the Ice

Townes along with Jon Pardi will be out on the road with Bentley through the end of March. Together the trio of tourmates presented quite the teaser (The Burning Man tour On Ice) for their run of shows together earlier this month. 

Bentley's "Riser" is featured on his seventh studio album of the same name which was released in 2015. Townes puts a fresh take on the single that was co-written by Travis Meadows and Steve Moakler

Townes introduced her very own first single, "Somebody's Daughter," just a short few months ago. It is the only track to be released thus far from her forthcoming debut album due out later this year. 

In a recent interview, we discussed how her music now sends a very important message. Watch below as Tenille Townes reminds her fans that everybody's got a story to tell and much more. 

Tags: 
Tenille Townes
dierks bentley
country

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday January 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday January 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday January 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes