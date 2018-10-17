William Michael Morgan Unveils New Track, "Tonight Girl"

William Michael Morgan has released a brand new track titled "Tonight Girl." The country singer's latest tune follows his 2016 debut album, Vinyl.

The Mississippi native is set to re-introduce himself to the genre while he continues to unveil more songs in the coming weeks. Morgan has also shared the music video for "Tonight Girl" which was directed by Colin Duffy.

"A lot of the casinos down in Vicksburg, MS get packed out every night with blues music and soul," Morgan said. "It's everywhere, and they play right from the heart, so I wanted to put some of that sound on there."

The 25-year-old is well-known for his debut and Gold-certified single, "I Met A Girl." The singer-songwriter will be out touring select dates through the end of the year in support.