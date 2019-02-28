Prayers For Lindsay Ell! She Is Having Surgery To Remove 'Pre-Cancerous Cells'
Doctors found 'Pre-Cancer Cells', but not Cancer.
Lindsay will be undergoing surgery TODAY!
Lindsay shared a post on Instagram, letting her fans know that Doctors discovered "Pre-Cancerous Cells". However, she was quick to let everyone know that she does NOT have cancer.
I don’t have cancer, but the doctor found pre-cancerous cells growing in my body that need to be removed. Sometimes we think we’re fine. Sometimes we think we eat healthy and workout, and that means we should be fine. But never underestimate the power of a check up at the doctor. You never know, and if you catch something early enough, it could save your life. Going in for surgery today, gonna get this stuff out of my body. ----
Lindsay was quick to share the importance of going in for a regular check up at the doctor, "never underestimate the power of a check up at the doctor". One of her favorite hobbies is working out, which she shared doesn't always keep you 100% healthy! However, look how RIPPED she is!!
