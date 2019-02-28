Prayers For Lindsay Ell! She Is Having Surgery To Remove 'Pre-Cancerous Cells'

Lindsay will be undergoing surgery TODAY!

Lindsay shared a post on Instagram, letting her fans know that Doctors discovered "Pre-Cancerous Cells". However, she was quick to let everyone know that she does NOT have cancer.

Lindsay was quick to share the importance of going in for a regular check up at the doctor, "never underestimate the power of a check up at the doctor". One of her favorite hobbies is working out, which she shared doesn't always keep you 100% healthy! However, look how RIPPED she is!!

Back in March of last year, Lindsay did our Girls Night Out at Clearwater Casino!! She put on an AWESOME show!! You probably have also heard her on the radio lately, on a song with Brantley Gilbert!