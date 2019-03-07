Luke Bryan's Last Act Of Kindness Will Make You Tear Up...

Country Superstar Luke Bryan is at it again with acts of kindness, and this one almost made me cry.

Luke is currently judging the latest season of American Idol. He was completely taken by surprise when a familiar face came in for an audition!

18 year old, Ethan Payne walked into the room to audition. Ethan lives with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs. Luke instantly remembered this young man, and shared his awesome story.

Video of Ethan Payne&#039;s Audition Turns Into ADORABLE Duet With Luke Bryan - American Idol 2019 on ABC

HOW COOL!! Obviously the judges sent him straight to Hollywood for the next round!

If you're wondering how Ethan's Make-a-Wish night went with Luke, back in 2015...Watch for yourself. (Maybe have a box of tissues close by)

Video of Luke Bryan Invites Ethan on Stage at AT&amp;T Stadium Make-A-Wish

If you needed another reason to LOVE Luke, I would say this is it. Creating lifelong memories for Ethan, and making his very sad diagnosis a little more bearable.

Luke is no stranger to good deeds, he is also a BIG supporter of St.Jude Childrens Hospital.