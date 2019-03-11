Maren Morris KILLED Her Performance On The 'Today' Show!

Fresh off the release of her new album, Maren Morris performed some of her new songs on the 'Today' Show!

Maren celebrated #InternationalWomensDay by releasing her brand new album! Her first performance after releasing the new album, she sang three new songs! She kicked off the show with her HUGE hit, 'Girl'

Video of Maren Morris - Girl (3.8.2019)(#Today 720p)

If you haven't heard Maren's new album 'Girl' yet, you can listen to every song, HERE!

Maren took to Instagram to thank her fans for all the support of her new album, and to share that even after all her fame, the support never gets old.

