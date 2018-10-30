The Best Costumes In Country: See How Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, And Brett Young Won Halloween

Halloween is here and everyone is getting in on the act.

It doesn't matter if you're 5 or 85, everyone loves the chance to try on another life for a night. It's why Halloween will forever be one of our favorite holidays. Beyond the candy and the ghosts, the parties and the toasts, nothing is better than a great costume. That's why we had to take a moment to salute a few of our favorites so far this year.

First up is Kane Brown, who crept into our hearts and our nightmares at the same time. His new wife Katelyn Jae is dressed as someone slightly concerned by Kane Brown's makeup.

Next up is Thomas Rhett. During his set in Sacramento over the weekend, the Life Changes singer brought the whole band out as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There's too many turtles, but we'll let him slide this time.

Not to be outdone is Brett Young and his band, which went as Minions for the show.

And finally we can't forget Blake Shelton, who sailed off with Gwen Stefani last week and planted this kiss.

