Brett Eldredge Went Number One on Father's Day and Celebrated With His Dad

Brett Eldredge and his father both got perfect presents on Father's Day.

For Brett, it was a number one song. "Love Someone" is his seventh trip to the top, after spending almost a year on chart. For Brett's father Chris, he got to share the moment with is son on stage.

"I got to celebrate having the number #1 song in country music on Father's Day with my dad on stage!" Brett exclaimed on Twitter. "Dad, thank you for showing me that I am capable of all of this... I love you."

He continued with a heartfelt thank you to the fans and country radio, "you are so pure and so damn good to me... I love you."

Eldredge continues his tour around the country into August. You can find the full list of dates here.