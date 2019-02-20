Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, and Kacey Musgraves Lead Nominations for the 2019 ACM Awards
Live from Las Vegas on Sunday April 7th
The nominations for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards have been announced, with Dan + Shay and Chris Stapleton leading all artists with 6 nominations each. The storyline of the night though might belong to Kacey Musgraves.
The Album Of The Year winner at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards is nominated for 5 awards, and might be able to accomplish something that hasn't happened in almost a decade. If her album Golden Hour is able to score a win for ACM Album Of The Year, she would be the first to win the ACM, the CMA, and the GRAMMY for that cateogry since Taylor Swift did so for her 2008 album Fearless.
The Entertainer Of The Year category once again is a face-off between Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton, and Keith Urban. Aldean has won the award for the past three years.
Reba McEntire will return as host when the ACM Awards happen on April 7 in Las Vegas on CBS.
Here is the list of nominees.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
High Valley
LANCO
Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen
"Heaven" – Kane Brown
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
"Yours" – Russell Dickerson
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
"Burn Out" – Midland
"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson
"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Burning Man"– Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line