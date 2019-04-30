Did You See Chris Stapleton on 'Game Of Thrones'?

17.8 million people watched the Game Of Thrones battle between the living and the dead on Sunday, as "The Long Night" broke records for the series and for HBO.

As the Night King stormed Winterfell, he brought with him a massive army with a least one famous face. If you squinted through the dark and the snow, you might have caught Chris Stapleton making a brief appearance as a newly minted Wight. The singer and his wife both posted photos of his cameo, with Stapleton sharing a shot of himself in full undead makeup, and Morgane Stapleton posting a picture of his big on-screen moment.

Stapleton was on the scene in Northern Ireland, filming his part in the battle that took 55 days to shoot. It is considered the longest continuous fight scene in television and movie history.

Game Of Thrones continues on Sunday night on HBO.