EXCLUSIVE: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, And More Tell The Story Behind Their Tattoos

Ink that makes you think

November 13, 2018
Michael Cerio
Categories: 
2018 CMA Awards

The great thing about Country music is that it's filled with storytellers. Some of our favorite artists are masters at weaving a tale and building a world, letting us inside to watch it all unfold.

With that in mind, it only makes sense to ask them about the stories that are scrolled across their skin, the permanent reminder of a moment or a loved one, forever a part of them.

Whether it's Kelsea Ballerini and her "Amazing Grace" lyrics on her arm that transport her back to church, or Maren Morris who has a hummingbird and a longhorn, each for their own special reasons, some of our favorite artists have important ink and we needed to know more.

Related: Sugarland and Brothers Osborne Exchange Smear Campaigns for Their CMA Nominations

Watch some of our favorite stories, and remember to keep up with our continuing coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards. The show will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood

Tags: 
2018 CMAs
Kelsea Ballerini
maren morris

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes