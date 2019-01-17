Maren Morris on Starting 2019 "With a Statement" on Her New Single "GIRL"

"I feel like it needed to be said, especially right now," Maren Morris tells us in the exclusive new interview above.

She's talking about her empowering, arena-sized single "GIRL" which has finally been released into the world. The uplifting and encouraging track is the first from her upcoming album, and also the name of her just-announced world tour.

As Morris feels the stress slipping in and the weight of the world bearing down she rises above, shifting that dynamic voice into a different gear. The song heightens, as she sings about there being enough to go around in an industry and society that often likes to pit women against each other. "GIRL" is a song about getting up in the face of adversity, and celebrating each other.

"I wanted to start 2019 off with a song of mine that was sort of a statement, but not a preachy statement" explains Morris. "I wanted it to mean something, where it wasn't talking down to someone, it was empowering them."

"There's something about the female nature that I love to celebrate, and this song feels like it does that in a really powerful way."

Be sure to check out the full interview above for more from Morris on the message behind "GIRL", and the "sense of community" that is so important to her.

Meanwhile after a monster year for "The Middle" singer, Morris is already starting a strong 2019. She is nominated for 5 GRAMMY Awards including Record Of The Year and in March she will hit the road for her own celebration of women with Girl: The World Tour. Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn will join her on different dates in support. You can find the full list of dates here.