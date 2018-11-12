EXCLUSIVE: Sugarland, Dierks Bentley, And More Make Carrie Underwood Baby Predictions

There's one big question on everybody's mind for the 2018 CMA Awards.

Is it who will have the best performance? No. Maybe, what will Garth Brooks do? Nope. Ooh, how about who will win Entertainer Of The Year? Absolutely not.

The answer we want is simple, is Carrie Underwood having a boy or a girl?

With baby number two on the way, we need to know. We've had this date circled since she first made her announcement, and knew that Brad Paisley was just the guy to help deliver the news as they host together for their 11th time. We're waiting to see if there's a big reveal, but in the meantime we're asking all our favorite artists what they think she's having.

Sugarland is sure it's a girl, and so is Cole Swindell. Luke Combs thinks it's a boy, and Brothers Osborne just know it's a human.

Watch what Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen, and everyone else thought, and be sure to stick with us for all our coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards. Hopefully we get our answer for real when the CMAs air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.