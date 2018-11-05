Maren Morris And Husband Ryan Hurd Celebrate On Sesame Street

You're never too old to visit Sesame Street.

Just ask Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd, who used a recent trip to where "the air is sweet" to celebrate Hurd's 32nd birthday.

Related: Pentatonix and Maren Morris Release Holiday Track, "When You Believe"

"I share a birthday with Cookie Monster" Ryan wrote on Instagram. "I am also 9 years old."

Not only did the couple get a tour of Sesame Street, but also got a very special singing of "Happy Birthday."

After Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Elmo had their turn wishing Ryan a Happy Birthday, Morris did the same by sharing a sweet wedding photo of the couple. Morris and Hurd got married in March.