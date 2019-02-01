The Rock and Jason Statham Take on Idris Elba in New 'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Trailer

He may be the Sexiest Man Alive, but he's also a Cyber-Genetically Enhanced Anarchist

February 1, 2019
Michael Cerio

After making nearly five billion dollars worldwide over eight movies, The Fast & Furious franchise is expanding with its first spinoff. Hobbs & Shaw features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham fighting a suped-up supervillian played by Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba.

The film finds the two traveling the globe to fight the threat of the "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist" played by Elba, and they're sure to encounter some trademark bonkers F&F action along the way. Like the fight on the side of a skyscaper for starters.

The film is directed by John Wick and Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, and written by longtime Fast & Furious "narrative architect" Chris Morgan.

Hobbs & Shaw is in theaters on August 2, 2019.

