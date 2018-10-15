Watch These Marching Bands Take It To The Next Level

It was another thrilling College Football Saturday this weekend, with the young sports team from that College taking on a tough team from that University. Balls were hiked, and people had options, and then they all celebrated at the reception. We're sure that's how it goes, we've seen Rudy.

Anywhos, the most thrilling action was reserved for halftime this weekend, with some of the best bands in the country leveling up with new routines, and instantly meme-able moments. Let's start with the Ohio State University Marching Band, who pulled off an amazing floss on the field, just seconds before time expired on this still being an acceptable dance. While playing a Walk The Moon classic, the band got into formation and moved as one.

why yes, yes that is @TBDBITL in flossing formation pic.twitter.com/996PLPXcqz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2018

You are still unable to master it, yet here are 185 people able to accomplish it in unison. Got it.

Not to be outdone is the Iowa State University Cyclone Marching Band. This weekend they laughed at your funny dance craze, and brought out a gang of raptors. That's right, the band performed a portion of the score from Jurassic Park, complete with dancing raptors. Warning, please hold on to your butts.

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

We're safe, "unless they figure out how to open doors."

For what it's worth, the raptors worked! Iowa State upset 6th-ranked West Virginia, and then celebrated in their own savage fashion.

Incredible celebration from Iowa State after beating West Virginia in the Riot Bowl -- pic.twitter.com/KGcFRKU9Sy — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 15, 2018

Is there always this much catty drama and dinosaurs on Saturday? If so, we've got some plans to change. Fun...finds a way.

