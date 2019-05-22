Why Maren Morris Went to Therapy After Watching 'A Star Is Born'

Many of us were left shook by A Star Is Born, but it hit extra hard for Maren Morris. The GIRL singer talked with Women's Health about staying in shape both mentally and physically, and shared the aftershocks in her relationship from the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper film.

Related: Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Brothers Osborne Top the 2019 CMT Music Awards Nominations

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into. I had to go to therapy" she confesses to Women's Health. For Morris, the surging songwriter who gets the spotlight and is married to a musician seemed to tap right into her own experience. "Not the substance abuse part, but there were things that happened to Lady Gaga’s character that happened to me. That movie rocked us both. We were like, ‘We can never end up like this. Cool?’”

The singer also talks about quitting some habits to help improve her career. “It used to be such a stress reliever” she says about smoking cigarettes, which ultimately began to impact her vocals. “It’s a gift to sing well and make people emotional, so I don’t take it for granted.”

Maren does talk about her marriage to Ryan Hurd, discussing the changes that occur as a relationship evolves. "Sometimes you think you know all there is to know about somebody, and then a year happens and you keep surprising each other.”

They go on to mention that the couple is interested in having a baby one day, but the crazy schedules between them might be the biggest hurdle. Morris is currently continuing her GIRL World Tour in Europe. She will return for a string of festival dates in the US next month. You can see her full list of upcoming shows here.

Maren Morris is also nominated for three awards at the upcoming 2019 CMT Music Awards. Her video for "Girl" is up for Video Of The Year, and she will also be performing on the show on June 5th.