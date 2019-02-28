WORLD PREMIERE: Thomas Rhett Is Upbeat and in Awe on "Look What God Gave Her"

Thomas Rhett has set the stage for a big weekend. The Life Changes singer is the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this week, and he brings with him a brand new song filled with faith and feeling.

"Look What God Gave Her" is the latest from Rhett, and the first glimpse we've gotten from his upcoming album Center Point Road. The strutting song is an ode to an amazing woman, but also an acknowledgment of the higher power that helped put it all together. It's the latest in a long line of love songs from the "Marry Me" singer, this one custom built for dance floor romance.

Related: Thomas Rhett Celebrates ‘Sesame Street’ 50th Anniversary by Debuting Adorable Song With Elmo and Crew

"Look What God Gave Her" is a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear it here first and all throughout the day.

After the spotlight of Saturday Night Live, Rhett will hit the road on the Very Hot Summer Tour with Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson joining him for stops across the country. Shows start in May and run through October. You can find the full list of dates here.