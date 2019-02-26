Miranda Lambert Wants People To Back Off!

Miranda Lambert's personal life has been in the news A LOT lately. Which, isn't a surprise after she got married to NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin.

The two were spotted leaving an airport in NYC, after flying back from Nashville. Miranda and Brendan were doing the classic baseball hat, sunglasses, incognito look. It wasn't enough to stop the reporters and paparazzi. When reporters approached Miranda, she was less than happy. She responded by saying "If I say something, will you leave, please?" after a few more questions from reporters she continued on, "Like, the world should mind its own f--king business."

Miranda's frustration with reporters is totally fair! After you get married, you're supposed to go on a honeymoon and enjoy some kind of tropical destination. Not be attacked by reporters at every corner. However, it also makes sense that everyone has a TON of questions. The two got married after knowing each other just a short while, and nobody really has any idea who Miranda's new husband, Brenden, is.

Hopefully everyone can find some common ground!