Apparently Dierks Bentley Is A Great Gift Giver

It's typical that when a concert tour comes to an end the headliner gives their opening acts a gift. Dierks Bentley just wrapped up his “Mountain High”. To show his appreciation to his openers, Brothers Osborne, LANCO, and DJ AYDAMN, that he gave them all jet skis!!! The guys reactions to their gift is awesome!

Sea Doos for everyone! Thank you #seadoo for helping us surprise @brothersosborne @lancomusic and @aydamn with these end of tour gifts! | @brpseadoo #SweetHomeSanDiego #SeaDooLife