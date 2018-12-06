Apps You Need To Use According To The Morning Wolfpack

December 6, 2018
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

Apple just released the most downloaded iPhone apps this year.  The top five are pretty predictable:  YouTube . . . Instagram . . . Snapchat . . . Facebook Messenger . . . and Facebook. It got us wondering though , what are the best apps that not everyone knows about.

Here’s what the Morning Wolfpack came up with…

  • Weather Line – (Matt McAllister’s overpriced weather app)
  • Uber Humor – Funny pictures (Emily Raines)
  • Reddit – Used for entertainment and news (Slow Joe)
  • Waze (Joe from Longbranch)
  • EverDrive - is a pretty unique app it rates your driving every time you go somewhere. So you can see where you can improve on. (Shelby from Sultan)
  • Infinite flight! - Best flight simulator
  • Yelp!
  • HP Smart. - I am on the road a lot and utilize my phone for work. This app allows me to turn documents into PDF from a picture and send via email, text, etc.
  • Mematic - A meme creator
  • KG9E - Morse code training app.
  • Duolingo – Learn another language
  • Humor cast app - Weather with humor
  • Lucky day app - It's a game doing scratcher tickets, totally free. You can real money, it's small amounts but real money
  • SoundHound - If I hear a song when I'm out that I would like to add to my iPod for run ning... you open the app hold it to the music and it tells you who sings it. (Erika from Tacoma)
  • Ham test prep.
  • Marine Traffic - It'll monitor all ships that have marine transponders. You can save a ship to your own 'fleet' and get updates. I've got a ship that was docked at the port of Seattle saved that was hauling armored vehicles over seas to Korea.

 

