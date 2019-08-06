Are Teenage Drivers The Worst??

We asked for people's "Teenage Driving Stories" and the Morning Wolfpack did not dissapoint!

There wasn't much driving I was at a gas pump about to pump gas for the first time I was probably 15 and I stuck the debit card in the receipt dispenser. After getting the gas attendant to open up the machine to get my card out, I grab the gas pump and h eld the handle down as I was transitioning to the tank spraying gas all over the cars rear panel. . Yeah lol - Chris from Lake Stevens

I couldn't figure out how turn the lights on so I literally like tail gated a car home from work all the way so that I could see the freakin road and the n I get home and my step dad came out and was like why aren't your lights on and I was like I don't know how to turn them on and it was a little dial nex t to the steering wheel

When I was 16, I just got my license and a 1976 Chevy Monza. I love that car. On my way to school about a month after getting my license I drove a block from my parents home, and was T-boned in the intersection and totaled my car. Where is the part is, the car that hit me push me into a fire hydrant and I was the one at fault and had to pay for all of it. My parents still live in that house and joke about how I own a new fire hydrant.

When I was 19, a few of my friends and I decided to go camping at the ocean. We had stopped at a gas station along the way and when we got back into the car and started driving down the road towards the on ramp a bee flew in the window and hit my friend who was driving in the chest and it fell down at the floor by her feet. She freaked out and jumped out of her moving vehicle and was running alongside of it trying to swat the bee out of her car while we w ere all in the car screaming because there was no longer a driver. Fortunately she was only driving about 5 or 10 miles an hour at the time

When I was 16 I hit the garbage can coming out of the drive way and I thought it was my neighbors car. I drove to my hs worried I committed a hit and run. I called my mom in tears thinking I might go to jail but I only tipped over the can