The Best TV Shows of 2018
It’s that time of year that all the best of 2018 lists are coming out. Here is TV Guide’s list of the best tv shows of 2018:
1. "Atlanta", FX
2. "The Haunting of Hill House", Netflix
3. "The Good Place", NBC
4. "Better Call Saul", AMC
5. "YOU", Lifetime
6. "American Vandal", Netflix
7. "Queer Eye", Netflix
8. "Killing Eve", BBC America
9. "Counterpart", Starz
10. "Kidding", Showtime
11. "One Day at a Time", Netflix
12. "The Americans", FX
13. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina", Netflix
14. "Maniac", Netflix
15. "GLOW", Netflix
16. "Dear White People", Netflix
17. "Jane the Virgin", The CW
18. "Bob's Burgers", Fox
19. "Everything Sucks!", Netflix
20. "Lodge 49", AMC
21. "Atypical", Netflix
22. "Power", Starz
23. "Claws", TNT
24. "Bodyguard", Netflix
25. "Succession", HBO