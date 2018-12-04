It’s that time of year that all the best of 2018 lists are coming out. Here is TV Guide’s list of the best tv shows of 2018:

1. "Atlanta", FX

2. "The Haunting of Hill House", Netflix

3. "The Good Place", NBC

4. "Better Call Saul", AMC

5. "YOU", Lifetime

6. "American Vandal", Netflix

7. "Queer Eye", Netflix

8. "Killing Eve", BBC America

9. "Counterpart", Starz

10. "Kidding", Showtime

11. "One Day at a Time", Netflix

12. "The Americans", FX

13. "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina", Netflix

14. "Maniac", Netflix

15. "GLOW", Netflix

16. "Dear White People", Netflix

17. "Jane the Virgin", The CW

18. "Bob's Burgers", Fox

19. "Everything Sucks!", Netflix

20. "Lodge 49", AMC

21. "Atypical", Netflix

22. "Power", Starz

23. "Claws", TNT

24. "Bodyguard", Netflix

25. "Succession", HBO