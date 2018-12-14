The Big Three - The Hottest Toy This Christmas Season Is What???

The HOTTEST toy of this Christmas season is . . .

Poopsie Slime Surprise, Hot Toys 2018, NEW, Whoopsie Doodle Unicorn Confirmed https://t.co/b9XrkoNCPI pic.twitter.com/n7STnkLHHl — BuyingToys (@BuyingToys) December 13, 2018

The Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn is all the rage this Christmas. If you're not familiar, it's a $50 unicorn doll that POOPS a glittery slime out of a heart-shaped hole.

What Christmas song does everyone sing along to in the car???

We all like to belt it out in the car like we are onstage in an arena right? Maybe not, but most people do sing-along to the radio. When it comes to Christmas songs, “Jingle Bell Rock” is the festive song we all sing-along to while driving according to new research. Other notable hits we enjoy caroling in the car are “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “I Wish You A Merry Christmas.” If your family turns into a choir in the car, you aren’t alone. Two-thirds of families (67 percent) frequently sing together in the car while traveling. (New York Post)

Butterfinger’s Will Be Different In 2019

Gasp! Butterfinger Is Changing Its Classic Recipe and Packaging https://t.co/Ljm2OCznmi — People (@people) December 13, 2018

Butterfinger just announced they're changing their recipe. The new version will go on sale next month. They're using a different type of peanut, putting more cocoa in the chocolate, getting rid of the hydrogenated oil, and ditching a preservative called TBHQ. They are also changing the packaging. The wrapping is now bright yellow and double-layered to prevent the candy from becoming stale. Looks like sales have been slow for the candy bar so they are changing things up. The only problem is you don’t mess with a good recipe! Do we have to remind them of New Coke?